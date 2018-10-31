Beverly McClellan Dead: ‘The Voice’ Contestant, 49, Sadly Dies After Long Cancer Battle

Beverly McClellan, who was a finalist on season one of ‘The Voice,’ sadly passed away from cancer, her publicist confirmed on Oct. 30. She was just 49 years old.

Seven years after she competed on the very first season of The Voice, Beverly McClellan is sadly dead at the young age of 49. “It is with great sadness I have to share the news that we lost Beverly today,” her publicist said on Oct. 30, per Us Weekly. “She was a wonderful, funny, complicated and incredibly talented young woman who touched millions with her voice and her huge heart. I am honored to have been her manager and her friend. Please keep her spirit alive by sharing her music and all the wonderful memories you have of her.”

Beverly came in fourth place, along with her coach, Christina Aguilera, on the inaugural season of The Voice in 2011. However, she was sadly diagnosed with stage 4 Endometrial cancer at some point after her time on the show. Her family started a GoFundMe page as Beverly fought her illness, and posted the most recent update on Oct. 22. At that time, Beverly had broken her femur just three days into a new series of treatments. However, the family was optimistic about the future.

“As you all have seen this is working and she is making major strides,” the family member wrote. “We appreciate any and all donations!” Unfortunately, Beverly took a turn for the worst after that, and lost her hard-fought battle just over a week later.

Beverly represented Christina in the finale of season one of The Voice, against Javier Colon (team Adam Levine), Dia Frampton (team Blake Shelton) and Vicci Martinez (team CeeLo Green). Before the show, Beverly had independently recorded five albums. Unfortunately, her career did not take off after the show, and she had a much bigger battle to fight. Our thoughts are with Beverly’s loved ones during this difficult time.