‘Betches’ Founders Empower Millennial Women: ‘Don’t Beat Yourself Up’ Over ‘Work/Life Balance’

The witty & brilliant Betches founders have returned with another book that millennial women everywhere need to read! The trio talks to HL about their third book!

The 28-year-old trio of Betches co-founders have blessed us with another book! With their humorous, millennial-driven approach to everything from pop culture to politics, Aleen Kuperman, Jordana Abraham and Samantha Fishbein take on work life in their new book, When’s Happy Hour? Work Hard So You Can Hardly Work. “Each of our books reflects the state that we’re currently in. Our second book was about dating because it was a big part of our life and our audience really wanted to know about that, but as we’ve gotten older, and our audience has gotten older with us, there’s been a really big emphasis on career content and we’ve been getting a lot of questions, people asking for advice,” Jordana said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. also just didn’t feel like there was anything out there that we’ve been seeing that really spoke to millennial women in a way about their careers, so we wanted to do that ourselves.”

The book touches on the office hunk, insane amount of emails and, oh, yeah, fitting in that workout you’ve been planning to do for the last two weeks, but ‘haven’t had time for,’ all in the typical dry Betches humor. “There isn’t really work-life balance, but that would just mean there’s work and everything else,” Aleen added. “Of course, you’re striving for balance, but some weeks work is going to be really demanding and maybe you won’t get to see your friends, and sometimes you’ll be really focused on working out, and seeing your friends, when things are lighter at work. The key is that you don’t beat yourself up or you make yourself feel bad when things aren’t so balanced.”

We’re already craving another book from the ladies, but Samantha said that right now, they’re just “still feeling it out,” but said “a fourth one might happen!” Be sure to pick up your copy of When’s Happy Hour? Work Hard So You Can Hardly Work, ASAP!