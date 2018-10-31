Ashley Graham Rocks A Sexy Crop Top To Channel 2000 VMAs Jennifer Lopez For Halloween

Ashley Graham just nailed her Jennifer Lopez-inspired Halloween costume! See the look she pulled together to perfectly emulate the singer’s 2000 VMAs outfit!

We don’t have to wait for tonight to see Ashley Graham‘s Halloween costume. The model celebrated her 31st birthday on Oct. 30 by dressing up with her friends and hitting up a karaoke bar. Graham channeled Jennifer Lopez‘s 2000s MTV Video Music Awards look with a white spaghetti strap crop top, white jeans with a silver belt, and a bandana wrapped around her head. It was perfect!

But you can’t go to a karaoke bar dressed as JLo and not sing any of JLo’s hits! Thankfully, Graham did just that – and her friends documented it on their Instagram stories! The clips were reposted to Graham’s account, so all of her followers can see her epic renditions of “Waiting For Tonight” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.” The America’s Next Top Model judge also belted out Shania Twain‘s “Any Man Of Mine.”

We love that Graham decided to emulate another incredible woman. It isn’t much of a surprise though seeing as how she’s been vocal about wanting to celebrate a diverse range of women – which she’s doing with her podcast, Pretty Big Deal. “I think it’s important to just highlight bad-ass women in all different categories of business. And growing up, I wish I would’ve had role models to look up to that were different, that looked like me, and that had something empowering and impactful to say,” she told ABC News about why she started her podcast, which has featured guests like Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union.

“I’m so excited that I’ve had so many powerful women come on because I think, now more than ever, when you’ve got a bunch of women coming together and talking about things that are not only important to them, but that are changing the world,” she said. “That’s more game-changing than anything.” Can someone start a petition to get JLo on Graham’s podcast ASAP?