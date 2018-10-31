‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: ‘I Never Told Anybody’

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier may have broken up over a year ago, but the reality star is just opening up about their miscarriage. Here’s what she had to say about the tragic time.

This is so sad! Amber Portwood, 28, just opened up about suffering a miscarriage. Although it happened back when the reality star was dating Matt Baier, 47, she hadn’t actually shared this information with anyone. But when her friend Kristina Anderson admitted to recently losing a baby, Amber chimed in with her own tragic story. “I never told anybody, but with Matt I had a miscarriage,” she said in a new Teen Mom preview clip, according to RADAROnline. “I didn’t hear the heartbeat or anything like that. I didn’t even go to the hospital actually.” Baier spoke to the outlet about his side of the experience, saying, “It was a really difficult time for both of us. Even now it’s difficult to think about.”

Amber and Matt haven’t been together for over a year. In fact, the Teen Mom star is now dating Andrew Glennon and her ex remarried months after they split. But when they were together, the two had a very tumultuous relationship for nearly three years with rumors about everything from cheating to domestic abuse. So why did they call it quits in the end? Matt offered Amber a Xanax. “It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she admitted back when they broke up, which makes sense considering both of them have struggled with addiction. Although Amber didn’t open up about when she miscarried or share any details, we can’t imagine what that tragedy must have added to their already rocky relationship. We hope talking about it made her feel better — and the same goes for Kristina.

“I went to the doctor and they did the ultrasound and found the heartbeat,” she admitted. “They told me there was nothing they could do.”

Other stars in the Teen Mom franchise from Catelynn Baltierra, 26, to Maci Bookout, 27, have publicly shared their own miscarriage stories, and we have so much respect for their honesty!