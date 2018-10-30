Dylan Gonzalez: 5 Things About Instagram Model Rumored To Be Dating NFL Star Josh Gordon

Smokin’ hot new couple alert! — Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is reportedly dating former D1 basketball player, Dylan Gonzalez! Here’s everything we know about her!

Rumor has it, a hot, new couple is heating up the sports world! NFL star, Josh Gordon, 27, and Dylan Gonzalez, 24, are have reportedly been dating in secret for months. Dylan has been spotted at Patriots games, the team Gordon currently plays for, sporting his jersey on the sidelines. It’s pretty standard for wives and girlfriends of players hitting the sidelines, so, you can see how the speculation came about. The two were also reportedly spotted together at a Yankees-Red Sox player off game in early October 2018. — Here’s five fast facts about Dylan Gonzalez!

1. Dylan Gonzalez is a basketball player, model and singer from Pocatello, Idaho. — She graduated with honors from the University of Las Vegas and played D1 basketball while there. She’s part of a ballin’ family, as her two sisters and brother even play.

2. She’s one half of the famous sister-duo, the Gonzalez twins. — Dylan and her twin sister, Dakota are known for many things, basketball, modeling and singing. They have a music group together, IIGonz (two Gonz). They’ve described their sound as an “urban pop, R&b vibe.” The twins have two songs deatured on their official website, “Boomerang” and “Groupie”. If you ask us, both tracks are major jams!

3. Dylan can hoop, hard. — She was a student athlete, along with her sister. The twins played D1 basketball for the University of Nevada Las Vegas, and they’re damn good. They were recognized by the Mountain West conference as two of the best players in the league. They were also the first female athletes to be signed with Master P’s professional Co-ed basketball league, where they were coached by WNBA Hall of Famer, Lisa Leslie. Dylan and Dakota two decided to forego their final seasons at UNLV and pursue their professional music dreams. However, they’ve said they will continue to train and play ball because it’s what they love. And, another rumor has it that Dylan and Dakota have been in the gym, training to hopefully make their WNBA debuts in 2019 with the Las Vegas Aces.

4. Dylan has appeared in numerous commercials. — The sisters have appeared in numerous commercials for Ebay , one of which aired during the 2017 NBA finals, the MLB World Series, and every major NCAA Championship.

5. The Gonzalez twins are pretty tight with Drake. — Drizzy’s apparently been abig fan of the twins for a while now, having attending numerous games of theirs. In fact, Drizzy is so tight with the twins, that even their mom has multiple selfies with him! The twins are also close with, Flo-Rida, Boosie, and Lyrica Anderson.