Birthright Citizenship: 5 Things To Know About Constitutional Right Trump Wants To End

Donald Trump has stirred up another controversy by revealing his plans to sign an executive order that ends the constitutional right of birthright citizenship in the United States. Here’s everything to know.

Children of immigrants in the United States will suffer if Donald Trump goes through with his latest plan to sign an executive order that ends birthright citizenship. The president revealed his plans during an interview with Axios, which aired on the morning of Oct. 30. “We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States…with all of those benefits,” Trump said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. It has to end.”

1. What is the definition of ‘birthright citizenship’? Birthright citizenship is the “legal right to citizenship of all children born in a country’s territory, regardless of parentage.” In simple terms, this means that, even if children are born to immigrants, they are still considered U.S. citizens if they are born “within and subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.” Although Trump claims that the U.S. is the “only” country that allows birthright citizenship, there are actually more than 30 countries that do so, according to Axios.

2. Birthright citizenship is protected under The Constitution. Birthright citizenship is granted in the United States under the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The Constitution specifically states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

3. When was the law adopted? The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was adopted way back on July 9, 1868.

4. Trump will likely face legal challenges if he signs this executive order. Because birthright citizenship is protected by the Constitution, Trump’s executive order will likely force courts to enter a constitutional debate over the 14th Amendment. However, the president is confident in his ability to overturn the law. “It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” he said in the Axios interview. “You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can just do it with an executive order.” He also added that the executive order is already “in the process.”

5. Why do many conservatives find birthright citizenship controversial? Many right wing supporters argue that birthright citizenship is controversial because it also applies to offspring of illegal immigrants. Trump said that his executive order will apply to those born to foreigners in the U.S., but he did not give specific details about what the order will state.