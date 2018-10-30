Wendy Williams Urges Nicki Minaj & Cardi B To ‘Remain Positive’ After Reigniting Wild Feud

Wendy Williams is looking on the bright side of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud! After the rappers called a truce after throwing insults back and forth, Wendy weighed in! — She wants them to stick to their words and keep it positive!

Wendy Williams, 54, thinks Nicki Minaj, 34, and Cardi B, 26, need pull the plug on their scathing feud! After the two reignited their ongoing rift on October 29, they called a truce soon after, vowing to keep things positive. And, Wendy agrees! “These are grown women with millions at their fingertips. There’s plenty to go around for the both of them,” the talk show host explained to her studio audience on October 30.

Wendy continued: “Both of them agreed not to discuss this anymore and keep it positive, so we’ll see how long this lasts. I do wish they would keep it positive though because there’s enough money to go around. I could listen to Cardi talk all day!”

If you stayed off the internet on Sunday, then you missed Cardi’s 10 clap back videos to every single one of Nicki’s claims on the latest episode of her Queen Radio show. Nicki hashed up their New York Fashion Week brawl while on air, and even added that it was her friend who “beat Cardi bad” and not her.

But, it all started when Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Nicki leaked the Cardi’s phone number, which led to threatening messages about baby Kulture.

Cardi also took things a step further, when she pulled out receipts of a fashion deal with Diesel — that Nicki currently has. Cardi claimed she was offered the deal first and had to turn it down for contract reasons with Fashion Nova. Then, it was handed to Nicki. Cardi also claimed she was approached to be featured on Little Mix‘s new track, “Woman Like Me,” before Nicki. Nicki is currently featured on the song.

After the online back and forth, Nicki tweeted a truce, and said she was done discussing the situation. “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed,” she tweeted. “I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you”.

Cardi then reported Nicki’s tweet to Instagram and agreed to do the same. She captioned the post: “alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!” So, we’ll see how long this lasts!