Tristan Thompson’s ‘Stressed Out’ Over Upcoming ‘KUWTK’ Episode About Cheating Scandal

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ episode that addresses the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal is airing soon, and the basketball star is ‘freaking out’ about it.

If you keep up with the Kardashians, then you’re fully aware that back in April, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. (Honestly, even if you don’t keep up, you probably still know all about it). Well, the family’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was filming at the time, and the episode which addresses the aftermath of the scandal is set to air on Nov. 4. While fans have been anticipating this episode for months, the NBA star is nervous about the public revisiting the drama.

“Tristan is freaking out about the next episode of KUWTK airing. It does not make him look good at all,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows he made some mistakes but is not looking forward to the show blasting his problems out for the whole world to see.”

Khloe has been working on her relationship with the NBA star, but as previously reported, she’s still having trouble trusting him – and this show might just bring up even more hard feelings. “Tristan is doing his best to be a better father, boyfriend to Khloe and a better teammate to his Cavs and he does not think this episode is going to make his life easier for any of that,” the insider says. “He knows he is not going to be very popular anywhere after this episode airs so he is stressed out.”

The preview for the episode didn’t show much, but it was definitely clear that the family’s reactions to the scandal would be addressed. In the short clip, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner can all be seen reading the news on their phones and they all looked to be a shocked and angry.

After the promo clip aired, a fan tweeted that she felt bad the Revenge Body host had to “go through what tristan did while filming” the reality series. Khloe replied to the message, writing, “Sadly it will [be insane]. I signed up to show the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”