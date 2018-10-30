Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: How The Cleveland Cavs’ Losing Streak Is Affecting Their Relationship

Tristan Thompson is taking his work stress home with him and it’s having an impact on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, a source has EXCLUSIVELY told HL.

It’s something that millions of people can’t help doing – taking their work stress home with them. And Tristan Thompson, 27, is no different it seems. Except, for him, a hard day at the office is taking a loss on the basketball court, and when he takes that stress home, Khloe Kardashian, 34, is the person he has to face. A source close to the NBA star claims that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ losing streak isn’t doing wonders for the couple’s relationship.

For those who are keeping count, so far, the Cavs have lost six games in a row, most recently losing 119-107 to the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 27. “Tristan is going through a bit of a tailspin because the Cavs are really bad,” the insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They fired their [head] coach [Tyronn Lue]. Kevin Love, their best player, is injured and will be out for a long time, and they haven’t won a single game. Tristan’s livelihood is through basketball and none of that is working out right now and he is taking his bad mood home with him.”

So how is Tristan’s bad day at the office affecting his romance with Khloe? (Technically, by all accounts they haven’t been in the same house together recently, so “home” really is a reference to their personal life.) “It is absolutely putting a strain on his relationship with Khloe,” the source claims. “It just feels for Tristan that a lot of things are currently falling apart and should be so much better. Khloe has tried to reiterate that things will get better, but Tristan is in a different mind frame and it is putting some stress on his personal life. If the Cavs’ woes continue, it will most likely continue the woes at home and with Khloe.” HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment but we’ve had no response.

Fans who have been keeping up with Khloe and her boo will know that there has recently been speculation that – after a summer in her hometown of Los Angeles – the reality TV star may not return to Cleveland to be with Tristan. But on Oct. 28 she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories feed suggesting that she and their baby True, 6 months, were back in Ohio. In the photo, “Welcome Home” balloons were hung in a living room. Khloe captioned the pic, “Thank you baby.”

As for Tristan and the Cavs, time will tell if they’ll win their next game. They’re set to face the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 30. Hopefully that losing streak will come to an end soon!