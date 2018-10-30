Tiffany Trump Shares Rare Pics Of Herself With Marla Maples To Celebrate Her Mom’s 55th Birthday

Tiffany Trump wished her mom, Marla Maples, a happy birthday with five Instagram pictures on Oct. 29. But most of the photos were throwbacks, as it’s rare to see Tiffany and Donald Trump’s second wife together!

Tiffany Trump, 25, celebrated her mother Marla Maples’ 55th birthday with an Instagram slideshow on Oct. 29! The Georgetown University law student paid tribute to her mom’s special day with throwback shots from past vacations, which included their Italy getaway in 2017. In the photo above, you can see them posing inside Rome’s Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa! But the photos didn’t arrive on Marla’s actual birthday.

Tiffany, who is the only child from Donald Trump and Marla’s marriage, posted her birthday tribute two days late. Her mom, who competed on Dancing With The Stars, rang in her 55th year on Oct. 27! She celebrated abroad, as the philanthropist posted gorgeous scenery from Malta’s capital, Valletta, on the same day. While the mother and daughter duo are physically far apart now, it was Marla who raised Tiffany as she grew up!

“Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me,” Maples told People in 2016. After divorcing Trump in 1999, Marla relocated to Calabasas, California with Tiffany, who was then six years old. “Her father wasn’t able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent,” she continued to share in the interview. “He loves his kids. There’s no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation.”

Tiffany was returning the favor, as her mom commemorated her daughter’s 25th birthday just earlier this month on Instagram! Like Tiffany, Marla also posted a throwback photo, which showed her as a young mother cradling her newborn daughter. “On this day, 25 years ago, 12:50 PM in West Palm Beach, FL our beautiful daughter @tiffanytrump was born,” she captioned the shot on Oct. 13. “You are a blessed gift to this world and my life my girl… keep shining.” But unlike her mother, Tiffany stayed at her home base to celebrate turning 25. She posed with balloons in a black mini dress at her dad’s hotel: the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.!