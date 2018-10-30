T.I. Surprises Tiny With A Private Dinner Cruise In Cape Town As He Lavishes Her With ‘Romantic Gestures’

T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris have been enjoying their trip to South Africa so much that they’ve been using the memorable days as a way to express their love for each other.

T.I., 38, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ marriage may have been rocky in the past, but things seemed better than ever during their time in South Africa! T.I. used the benefits of a romantic cruise to show love for his 43-year-old wife and it definitely turned up the heat. “Tiny‘s trip to South Africa has been epic, so many highlights but one of the most romantic things that she and Tip have done so far was a private dinner cruise,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He arranged it all for them, including a private chef and a crew. They watched the sunset and then had a five course dinner and then they had a night of passion that made her feel like they were on their honeymoon. It’s impossible for Tiny to ever stay pissed at her husband for too long because he always manages to wow her with these kinds of crazy romantic gestures. When it’s good with T.I she feels like she’s living in a fantasy come to life.”

Tiny flaunted that fantasy in a video she posted to Instagram on Oct. 25. In the video, T.I. can be seen mingling with some locals in South Africa while Tiny lovingly looks on and says, “Look at this guy.” The lovebirds are in South Africa because T.I. is filming the movie, Monster Hunter with actresses Meagan Good and Milla Jovovich and Tiny has shown her support by being right by his side the entire time.

T.I. and Tiny’s love for each other has been clear in the past couple of months. Although the duo had a divorce pending, that seems to be the last thing on their minds. From T.I.’s new album full of tracks about his love for Tiny, to treating each other to amazing gifts and vacations for birthdays, these two have been proving their desire for each other is not going anywhere.