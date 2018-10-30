This Is Us’: This Heartbreaking Theory Could Explain The Truth About Jack’s Necklace

What is the connection between Jack’s necklace and the woman in Vietnam? This new theory could explain everything, and even brings Jack’s brother into the equation.

This Is Us is peeling back the layers on Jack’s Vietnam experience in season 3. One major thing we’ve learned so far is who Jack got his special necklace from, the one he eventually gave to Kevin. The mysterious woman in Vietnam has fans wondering just what kind of relationship Jack had with her while he was serving in the war. New theories have sparked in the wake of the latest Vietnam scenes, and one plausible theory that two fans have come up could actually explain a lot about why Jack carried such guilt about Nicky’s death.

“I think Nicky dies and Jack had to make a choice between saving the little boy and his brother and saves the boy so the mom gives him the necklace as thanks and support,” Reddit user kkruse929 wrote. Fellow Redditor 2manymans added, “The emphasis on how dark Jack’s experience was leads me to conclude that Jack had some responsibility for Nick’s death. Through a Sophie’s choice or otherwise.”

Jack never opened up to anyone — not Rebecca nor the kids — about what happened in Vietnam. He did reveal that his brother died during the war, but he never talked about the specifics. The memories from that period of time were too much to talk about. As far as the necklace goes, Jack has said that “someone very special” in Vietnam gave it to him. Kevin has started asking questions, and he’s going to get answers. In the promo for the Oct. 30 episode, Kevin tells Randall, “Dad gave me her necklace. That means something.” You’re right, Kev. The necklace holds important answers about Jack. This Is Us season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.