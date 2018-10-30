‘The Voice’ Recap: The Knockouts Continue With Epic Performances & 1 Major Steal

The Knockout Rounds are well underway on Season 15 of ‘The Voice,’ and three new pairs went head-to-head on the Oct. 30 episode. Find out who made it through in our recap here!

The Oct. 30 episode of The Voice featured the second night of Knockout Rounds, with the contestants getting advised by Mariah Carey, along with their coach, before going head-to-head with another team member onstage. First up, Jennifer Hudson’s team members, Franc West and Tyshawn Colquitt, perfected their craft during rehearsals. When it was finally time to take the stage, Franc went first, with a rendition of “Call Out My Name” that totally wowed everyone. Tyshawn gave him a run for his money with his performance of “Pillowtalk,” though, leaving Jennifer with a super tough decision.

Even before the performances, Jennifer admitted that this was going to be the “hardest decision” she’d have to make all season, and she spent a lot of time grappling with it before finally choosing Franc to keep on her team. Jennifer said it was Franc’s “distinctive, unique sound” that won her over, and admitted she’s confident he’ll win people over during the Live Shows. Up next, Abby Cates and Claire DeJean, from Kelly Clarkson’s team, went head-to-head. Both young ladies sing soulful pop music, and Kelly knows she can’t keep both of them, since they’ll likely split viewer votes later in the show.

Abby performed Kelly’s own song, “Because of You,” so she was able to get advice from the perfect person, and she totally nailed it. However, Claire slayed her performance of “There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back,” as well, so Kelly was stuck with a difficult choice. In the end, Kelly took all of the girls’ performances on the show into account, and picked Abby for her team.

Team Blake Shelton was front and center next, with a Knockout between Dave Fenley and Kameron Marlowe. Dave sang an amazing version of Lionel Richie’s “Stuck On You,” while Kameron killed it singing “I Shot The Sheriff” by Bob Marley. Blake chose Dave but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for Kameron — because Adam Levine pushed for the Steal, adding Kameron to his team!

Here’s where the teams stand after the 2nd night of Knockouts:

Jennifer Hudson: MaKenzie Thomas, Patrique Fortson, SandyRedd, Franc West

Kelly Clarkson: Keith Paluso, Kymberli Joye, Zaxai, Abby Cates

Adam Levine: Tyke James, Reagan Strange, RADHA, Kameron Marlowe

Blake Shelton: Natasha GreyCloud, Funsho, Dave Fenley