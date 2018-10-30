Kim Kardashian As Cher & More Times Stars Dressed As Other Stars For Their Halloween Costumes

We love dressing up as celebrities for Halloween – and clearly, so do celebrities! See 30 times where the stars wore costumes inspired by other celebs!

Not a Halloween goes by without a celebrity costume spotting. Whether you’re repurposing a white halter dress into a Marilyn Monroe costume or copying an old Taylor Swift look, there are plenty of celebs who you can dress up as this October. So it’s really no surprise that famous people use each other for their Halloween looks, too!

Kim Kardashian‘s best costumes have all been inspired by different celebs. In 2017, she dressed up as music icons (Madonna, Cher, Selena Quintanilla and Aaliyah). For her Madonna look, Kim rocked a stunning sequined gown and used a fur shawl and platinum blonde wig to round out the look. She also teamed up with sister Kourtney Kardashian who went as Michael Jackson.

Kim also teamed up with best friend Jonathan Cheban the same year for an amazing take on Cher and Sonny Bono. Kim’s yellow crop top and pants look, along with her long, straight black hair, made for the perfect Cher costume.

Michael Jackson & Madonna pic.twitter.com/RTxA90XfBC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also nailed her Selena costume thanks to a sparkly purple jumpsuit. Selena proved to be a popular costume in 2017, as Demi Lovato also emulated the same iconic look for her own Halloween costume. Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, later revealed to HollywoodLife that she loved Demi and Kim’s looks.

“What I love about Demi is I know she’s a Texas girl too like Selena,” Suzette said. “She looked beautiful. I thought Kim nailed it too, you know, I just felt that it made her look really Latina! Her whole vibe was really Latina and I liked that.”

Kim and Kourt aren’t the only KarJenners who use other famous people as costume inspo, though! Who could forget how amazing Kylie Jenner looked as Christina Aguilera in 2016? Check out the gallery above to see even more celebrities dressed as other celebrities for Halloween!