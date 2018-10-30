Sofia Richie Challenges Bikini Queen Kourtney K In Sexy Two-Piece On Vacay With Scott Disick

When in Australia! Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s vacation down under is heating up! The model sported a sultry, leopard-print bikini while yachting with her boyfriend and we have the photo!

Sofia Richie, 20, is heating up the waters in Australia! The model showed off her amazing bikini body in a leopard-print bikini while yachting with her beau, Scott Disick, 35. The lovebirds enjoyed a day in the sun together on Monday, October 29. — Check out the photo below!

The young star showed off major cleavage in the photo, as well as her toned legs and abs. Sofia posed seductively, sporting a pokerface while lounging on the lavish boat. Scott donned a long-sleeve pink hoodie with beige cargo pants. And, it looks like her romance with Scott is going well, despite his recent trip to Bali with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 39.

The co-parents vacationed in together with their three kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — as seen in photos on Instagram. Kourt and Scott posted a few snaps from the trip just ahead of his vacation with Sofia. Khloe, 34, and Kim Kardashian, 38, were also on the trip to Bali, along with their kids, North West, 5, and True Thompson, (six months).

Sofia Richie lounges on a yacht in a leopard-printed bikini on Monday, October 29.

Justin Bieber, 23, in September 2016 — denied that she and Scott were romantic at the time. Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked in May 2017. They were spotted cozying up on a yacht in the south of France at the Cannes Film Festival. Nonetheless, Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber, 23, in September 2016 — denied that she and Scott were romantic at the time.

However, as time went on, Sofia and Scott’s relationship only grew stronger. So far, they’ve vacationed in Miami, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Milan and Venice, Italy, and Aspen, since going public with their relationship. Their romance was even a topic on the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now, Sofia often joins Scott on outings with his kids.