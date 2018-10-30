Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Black Eye: Jen Harley Hit Him With Phone & Punched Him, Report Claims

New details about the incident that gave Ronnie Ortiz-Magro his black eye have emerged — he actually obtained the injury at the beginning of October after a brutal fight with Jen Harley, according to a new report.

Fans were left completely stunned when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of his face all bruised up on Oct. 24, and now, TMZ is reporting that the injury actually stemmed from a fight back on Oct. 5. Ronnie’s girlfriend, Jen Harley, “hit him with a phone and punched him in the face” during the incident, according to TMZ. It was originally thought that Ronnie sustained his black eye just last week, as cops were called to his home regarding a custody dispute just one day after he shared the photo of his busted-up face. However, it appears that situation was just about Jen trying to get the on-off couple’s daughter, Ariana, back from Ronnie.

Jen and Ronnie’s relationship has been incredibly tumultuous since Ariana’s birth earlier this year. After Ron posted the photo of his black eye, Jen fired back with a rant on Instagram of her own, during which she claimed Ronnie was keeping Ariana from her. She also accused Ronnie and his aunt of trying to “fight” her, and insisted she’s not the only one who should be “blamed for the violence.” Still, less than 48 hours later, the couple reunited in Miami to celebrate Jen’s birthday with friends on Oct. 27, even though she told a fan she would definitely not be getting back together with Ronnie this time around.

Then, they proved they were definitely going strong on Oct. 28 by coupling up for a Suicide Squad-themed Halloween costume. They even posed for photos together in the club while they partied until the early hours of the morning!

Back in June, Jen was arrested for dragging Ronnie down the street with her car. Obviously, he took her back in that scenario, too, which just played out on last week’s episode of Jersey Shore. Ron’s castmates on the show have been vocal about their fears for him in this relationship, but it seems he just cannot let Jen go.