Ronnie Magro Begged Jen Harley To Go On Miami Birthday Trip After Another Blowout Fight
Even though Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and baby mama Jen Harley got in a fight so bad he was left with a black eye, the reality star still wanted to whisk her away to Miami for a romantic birthday trip.
Jersey Shore fans need a scorecard to keep up with what’s going on in the turbulent relationship between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama Jen Harley. Just ONE DAY after she vowed to a fan on social media “No I will never speak to him again. I’ve kept my mouth shut for to (sic) long,” the pair celebrated her birthday aboard a yacht in Florida on Oct. 27. “Ronnie planned and organized the entire birthday party in Miami for Jen. Ronnie wanted to repair their relationship as best he knew how, so he made a huge effort to make it really special for her,” a source close to the MTV star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. This came after the two had a whopper of a fight on Oct. 25. Ronnie later sported a black eye that was allegedly from Jen hitting him in the face and throwing a phone at him.
“The group of friends that joined them were actually Ronnie’s group of best friends for years. They’ve had concerns for Ronnie’s well being when it comes to Jen’s abusive behavior, but they went along for the celebration because they love Ronnie like family and wanted to support him,” our insider adds.