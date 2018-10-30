Ronnie Magro Begged Jen Harley To Go On Miami Birthday Trip After Another Blowout Fight

Even though Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and baby mama Jen Harley got in a fight so bad he was left with a black eye, the reality star still wanted to whisk her away to Miami for a romantic birthday trip.

Jersey Shore fans need a scorecard to keep up with what’s going on in the turbulent relationship between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama Jen Harley. Just ONE DAY after she vowed to a fan on social media “No I will never speak to him again. I’ve kept my mouth shut for to (sic) long,” the pair celebrated her birthday aboard a yacht in Florida on Oct. 27. “Ronnie planned and organized the entire birthday party in Miami for Jen. Ronnie wanted to repair their relationship as best he knew how, so he made a huge effort to make it really special for her,” a source close to the MTV star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. This came after the two had a whopper of a fight on Oct. 25. Ronnie later sported a black eye that was allegedly from Jen hitting him in the face and throwing a phone at him.

“The group of friends that joined them were actually Ronnie’s group of best friends for years. They’ve had concerns for Ronnie’s well being when it comes to Jen’s abusive behavior, but they went along for the celebration because they love Ronnie like family and wanted to support him,” our insider adds.

“Ronnie had been planning this party for Jen way before their big fight last week. When the fight happened, Jen called off the whole trip to Miami. It was a very last minute decision on Jen’s part, but she decided to still celebrate after Ronnie did some serious apologizing. He felt bad that his aunt got involved in the fight and also that he tried to keep their baby from Jen. He basically begged her to go on the trip so he could show her what he’d been planning for her and to try and mend things between them,” our source continues.

On Oct. 25, Jen arrived at Ronnie’s house to pick up their baby daughter Ariana and his aunt allegedly wouldn’t let her inside and allegedly called her a “whore.” In a police report that Ronnie filed, he mentioned his black eye from the incident and later posted a photo of it to his Instagram before deleting it. Jen then took to her social media, sharing a text from Ronnie where he admitted they had a “two-sided incident.” But with their always up and down relationship, a day later they were partying in Miami and celebrating her birthday like nothing had happened.