Rami Malek Mocked For Insisting He’ll Only Take Photos With Fans, Not Videos — See Tweets

A fan video of Rami Malek has gone viral on Twitter and become an instant meme. When a fan asked Rami to give a shoutout to her friends, he said no. The reaction has been hilarious, to say the least!

The fan, Xan, asked Mr. Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, 37, to say hi to her friends, and he said, “No, but we can take a picture.” Well, the fan was already taking the video and posted it on Twitter. The fan captioned the video, “THIS IS PROBABLY THE MOST EMBARRASSING THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO ME.” The video instantly went viral, and some fans on Twitter are mocking Rami for wanting to only take a photo. But many are defending him.

Fans poked fun at the viral video and another tweeted, “Honestly what rami did wasn’t awful just somewhat rude but it was SO funny how can we all not meme it.” One fan tweeted, “I can’t stop watching the rami malek video w the fan omg y was he acting like a strict a** substitute teacher.” However, other fans are defending Rami. He is a celebrity, but he’s a human being, too! “Wake up to see people are trying to shame Rami Malek because he would rather take a picture than a video! People really trying to slander this man after he still took the time to take a picture? These fans think actors owe them something. They don’t owe you sh*t,” a fan tweeted.

THIS IS PROBABLY THE MOST EMBARRASSING THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO ME pic.twitter.com/qIesyA3eWQ — xan 🌾 (@enemyfiIm) October 30, 2018

director: aaand… ACTION! we're rolling!

rami malek: no but we can take a picture — spicie meatball (@stuckinroutine) October 30, 2018

Later, the Xan tweeted, “Homeboy literally swiped my camera to Photo HIMSELF cause he saw it was a video nah im done with video messages.” Celebrity interactions with fans can be fickle sometimes. Celebs have off nights or want a break just like the rest of us. He’s doing so much right now to promote Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddie Mercury biopic that opens Nov. 2. Let’s cut him a break!