Prince Harry Rebels Against Royals’ ‘No Selfie’ Rule To Pose With Boy, 6, Whose Mom Died

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Prince Harry any more than we already do, the dad-to-be shared the sweetest moment with a young fan! Take a look.

If you weren’t sure whether or not Prince Harry, 34, would be a great dad, he just proved it! The royal was at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbor during his royal tour with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle, 37, when he came across a 6-year-old who had recently lost his mother, according to News.com.au. Harry, whose mother Princess Diana, 36, passed away when he was 12, broke a royal family rule to comfort the kid. After the boy’s grandmother told Harry what happened, the dad-to-be leaned down for a selfie and both wore big ol’ matching smiles in their side-by-side shot. But Harry didn’t just take a picture with the little one — he reportedly gave him some advice, as well. Aw!

“Life will always be alright,” he said. “You know that? I’ve made it to 34 years old, and life is great. I have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted. Don’t you worry about that.” He also comforted the boy’s grandmother, telling her how important grandparents are in tough times. Harry’s compassionate comments seem especially sweeter knowing that he and Meghan are expecting a child, which was all too apparent as his wife flaunted her baby bump. Meghan may have been wearing a classic trench coat, but it was left unbuttoned so her budding belly was on full display in a skintight nude dress. She cradled it as they walked, holding onto Harry with her other hand.

This isn’t the first time Harry has given us a glimpse of his great parenting skills. Who could forget all of the times the royal has goofed off with kids over the years?

Whether he’s on a charitable trip or simply sitting beside a little girl at a baseball game, Harry has been all about messing around and making funny faces. He and Meghan are going to be great parents when the time comes!