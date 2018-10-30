Olivia Munn Reveals Why Voting Is ‘Actually A Really Cool Thing To Do’ Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Olivia Munn opened up about the importance of voting in the U.S. midterm elections when she gave an EXCLUSIVE interview to HL at the A Time For Heroes Family Festival on Oct. 28.

Olivia Munn, 38, revealed her thoughts on voting in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections when she made an appearance at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 30th Anniversary for a Time For Heroes Family Festival in Culver City, CA on Oct. 28 and she used the opportunity to encourage her fans to get out to the polls on Nov. 6. “I just think it’s important people understand that like, that it’s a really cool thing that we actually have this ability to vote,” Olivia EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife at the event. “We actually have the ability to change our world and change the news and change, not just here, how things are here in America, but for the rest of the world and it’s as easy as just one little hour of life. Going to the polls or getting an absentee ballot makes it super easy and I think that we’re seeing that with more and more people that people look up to, especially with social media. I think a lot of people can see that it’s actually a really cool thing to do. Everyone who matters votes.”

Although Olivia didn’t endorse any particular candidate in her interview, she’s right about high profile celebs coming out and encouraging others to vote. Stars like Taylor Swift, 28, Lena Dunham, 32, and more have recently talked about their political stances and encouraged others to vote and volunteer for candidates of their choice. Using a celebrity platform to change the world of politics has been something that’s been going on for years and this year, with tools like social media and beyond, it seems like the voices are stronger than ever.

In addition to celebs in entertainment, former political folks have been speaking out to express the importance of voting, including former First Lady Michelle Obama. Michelle spoke about voting in the upcoming election season when she recently sat down with BET News Special Correspondent Angela Rye for the BET special, Our Vote Our Power. “There are millions of people who don’t vote, 80 million in 2008 didn’t vote,” Michelle said. “We need to make voting as cool as everything out – when we tune out, others tune in – when we sit out, others sit in – we can’t count on others voting in our interest. We can’t afford such a large percent of people sitting out.”

Michelle also squashed the belief that U.S. citizens’ votes don’t make a difference in the elections. “You couldn’t be more wrong, your voice matters, in presidential election the margin for victory in every precinct can be 20 votes, that’s all. The voting process feels intimidating but that’s what other folks think, they want to also sit out. We got a lot to lose – the kind of air we breathe, who goes to jail for what crimes, who gets money for school, who gets shot in the street, when things go wrong who gets help first, who gets the tax cut – how fast does the help come? Politicians know who stays home and who votes, you make decisions about your priorities based on votes. When we all vote, we win.”