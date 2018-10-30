This is too cute! Nicole Kidman’s younger daughters, Faith and Sunday, will appear on the small screen for the first time ever, and it’ll be alongside their mom. Find out what roles they’ll play on ‘Big Little Lies’!

Nicole Kidman, 51, brought her kids to work…but they didn’t stand by and watch! Faith, 7, and Sunday, 10, the actress’ kids with husband Keith Urban, will appear in Season 2 of Big Little Lies! Nicole, who plays one of the starring roles as Celeste in the HBO series, revealed the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired on Oct. 30. But we weren’t supposed to know!

“They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I’ve never told anyone,” the Boy Erased actress spilled to host Ellen DeGeneres. “There I am now, being a big mouth.” As for her daughters’ interest in acting, Nicole had shared in an earlier interview that her acting career piqued their curiosity. “It’s also interesting for them, I think, because they see me creating characters and, you know, they have vivid imaginations themselves and they construct stories,” she said of her gritty role as a police detective in the upcoming film Destroyer, during a chat with Entertainment Tonight in September. But we won’t see them make their acting debut this year, as HBO’s programming chief, Casey Bloys, stated the show’s sophomore season won’t air in 2018. However, Nicole did share that she and the rest of the cast wrapped filming in an Instagram post on Aug. 17!

While we wait for our favorite Monterey moms to return to the small screen, we can anticipate another addition to the show: Meryl Streep! Nicole dished even more about her other new castmate. The three-time Oscar winner will play Nicole’s character’s mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright. Nicole revealed to Ellen that the veteran actress didn’t even read the script before signing on! “[Meryl] was like, ‘I want to be in the coven’…which I thought was funny,” Nicole mused. “And she’s definitely in it now.” But Ellen wanted to know: Is Meryl’s character evil?

Watch the video above to find out if Nicole will spill the beans on Meryl’s role! The Australian native also shares two adult children, Connor and Isabella Cruise, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.