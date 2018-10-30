Nicki Minaj Slams Steve Madden After He Comes For Her In Cardi B Feud: See Wild Clapback

After Steve Madden called Nicki Minaj a liar on Twitter, the rapper shared a scathing message of her own. See what she had to say!

Don’t come for Nicki Minaj, 35, because she’ll hit you with a vicious clapback. After fashion designer Steve Madden sided with Cardi B in her ongoing feud with Nicki, he was slammed by the rapper on Twitter. “thought I was lying you dumb f**k. You, Irv & Gee Roberson came to my house in MALIBU BEGGING me to do the deal. I said no. You then did a deal w/Iggy & she hated the pics you used & went in on you online. Im sure Irv told you to post this lie. Respond to @ 50cent,” her Tweet read.

The Tweet from Nicki comes just hours after the designer shared a shady post of his own. Steve very publicly called Nicki a liar, via a post shared on his brand’s official account! “@NICKIMINAJ you can’t turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying” he wrote. The accusation comes after Steve Madden denied ever offering Nicki a deal with his company. However, journalist Adelle Platon shared an old interview with Steve after seeing his Tweet, which made mention of said deal with Nicki. “I was gonna do a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and we got into a fight the first minute we met,” the designer said in the 2015 article.

Steve isn’t the only celebrity inserting themselves into this messy situation. Two days earlier, girl group Little Mix joined the drama fest as well. Band members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, posted a clear as day message to Instagram on Oct. 28. “Sorry Cardi hun but this is the T ☕ We’ve always wanted the queen 👑…(no shade),” the post read. Oh, and the caption on the post? “We just want to clarify…Nicki was approached first,” they wrote. It looks like everyone is picking a side within the feud!

This tea just keeps getting hotter and hotter. We’ll keep you posted as the drama between Cardi, Nicki, & anyone else who decides to input their two cents, continues.