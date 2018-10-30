Meghan Markle Recycles $2,700 Navy Dress, Showing Off Toned Legs — Just Like Kate Middleton

Who says you can’t re-wear your clothes when you get pregnant? Meghan did just that on Oct. 30, recycling a dress from 2017. See it below.

Meghan Markle, 37, continues to stun on her Royal Tour of Australia and Fiji, this time arriving at a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, hosted by the Prime Minister of New Zealand. For the event on Oct. 30, Meghan wore the Antonio Berardi Double Breasted Sleeveless Dress, which was previously listed at Saks for $2,695. This is actually a re-wear for Meghan — the first time she has recycled a dress.

The dress sold out when she first wore it back in May of 2017, when she watched her now-husband Prince Harry at a polo match in Berkshire, UK. The couple didn’t get engaged until November 2017, but it was clear their love was blossoming at this point! Recycling dresses, hats, and bags is something another royal — Kate Middleton — is known for! See the two times she wore the dress below.

Dior and wore her favorite slingback shoes by Aquazzura. This time, she wore grey suede shoes, rather than black leather. Her makeup was fresh and pretty. She wore a bit of a bolder lip color — a pretty pink, and her cheeks were flushed. The pregnant Duchess is glowing! She also wore the Nova Gold White Topaz Earrings by Emily Mortimer Jewellery, a UK company. The earrings are 350 pounds, or approximately $445 US dollars. Just the other day, on Oct 26, Meghan looked like an actual Princess in a Oscar de la Renta. It was simply stunning! She always knocks it out of the park with her fashion choices! Back in Auckland, Meghan carried a clutch byand wore her favorite slingback shoes byThis time, she wore grey suede shoes, rather than black leather. Her makeup was fresh and pretty. She wore a bit of a bolder lip color — a pretty pink, and her cheeks were flushed. The pregnant Duchess is glowing! She also wore the Nova Gold White Topaz Earrings by Emily Mortimer Jewellery, a UK company. The earrings are 350 pounds, or approximately $445 US dollars. Just the other day, on Oct 26, Meghan looked like an actual Princess in a black and white tulle gown by. It was simply stunning! She always knocks it out of the park with her fashion choices!

The a-line cut of this dress allowed her to recycle the look, despite her growing belly. She’s been cradling her baby bump throughout the Royal Tour. She looks so happy with Prince Harry and we can’t wait for their to be another baby running around Kensington Palace!