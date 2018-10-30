Meghan Markle Recycles $2,700 Navy Dress, Showing Off Toned Legs — Just Like Kate Middleton
Who says you can’t re-wear your clothes when you get pregnant? Meghan did just that on Oct. 30, recycling a dress from 2017. See it below.
Meghan Markle, 37, continues to stun on her Royal Tour of Australia and Fiji, this time arriving at a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, hosted by the Prime Minister of New Zealand. For the event on Oct. 30, Meghan wore the Antonio Berardi Double Breasted Sleeveless Dress, which was previously listed at Saks for $2,695. This is actually a re-wear for Meghan — the first time she has recycled a dress.
The dress sold out when she first wore it back in May of 2017, when she watched her now-husband Prince Harry at a polo match in Berkshire, UK. The couple didn’t get engaged until November 2017, but it was clear their love was blossoming at this point! Recycling dresses, hats, and bags is something another royal — Kate Middleton — is known for! See the two times she wore the dress below.