Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Break Royal Protocol & Indulge In Adorable PDA While Rocking Jeans

Call them the Duke and Duchess of PDA. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been snapped holding hands and hugging during an official visit in New Zealand.

The Queen and Prince Philip never do it. Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) rarely do it. But it seems that Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, are always doing it. Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been caught holding, hands, hugging and acting like most (non-royal) normal newlyweds again.

On Oct. 29 Meghan and Harry visited The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a forest conservation initiative in New Zealand, as part of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. Dressed casually in jeans and rainboots they got stuck into the activities and games, which included planting a Kowhai tree. They also found time to throw wellies (Wellington boots) as a part of a fun, “welly wanging contest.” But, in between the fun and games and official royal duties Meghan and Harry broke unofficial royal protocol again by indulging in a bit of PDA. When they weren’t hugging each other while taking shelter under an umbrella from the rain, they were snapped holding hands at various points throughout the visit.

Later on, Meghan and Harry changed out of their smart but casual wear into smarter attire (a suit for him and a beige Brandon Maxwell dress for her) to visit Pillars, a charity, which offers support to the children of prisoners. At one point, the duchess was snapped cradling her growing baby bump as she arrived at the event. And, yes, she and Harry were holding hands, again.

📽 The Duchess of Sussex’s red team won the welly wanging contest, beating The Duke’s yellow team! #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/D5REmCCJfM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2018

While Meghan and Harry’s love of holding hands and being affectionate in public has gotten a lot of attention, technically they haven’t broken any rules. There is no written royal protocol about PDA, but traditionally the Windsors just don’t do it. “There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told PEOPLE about Prince William and Kate’s lack of PDA on their royal trip to India in 2016. But, she did say, “The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour such as the India trip, technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy. The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad.” As we can see Meghan and Prince Harry seem to be bypassing that tradition completely!