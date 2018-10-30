Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Returns After Vowing Never To Film Again

So much for that claim that she quit ‘Teen Mom OG.’ Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer appeared on the show’s Oct. 29 episode despite saying the couple had been written out of the program.

Maci Bookout‘s baby daddy Ryan Edwards and his then-pregnant wife Mackenzie claimed in July that fans would not be seeing them on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. Yet there was the 21-year-old on the Oct. 29 episode, discussing with Ryan’s parents plans about where he and Maci’s 10-year-old son Bentley would be attending school. Ryan had claimed that the long running MTV reality show didn’t want him in the cast because he’s a recovering opioid addict and sure enough he wasn’t in on the convo (mainly cause he was in rehab at the time). But there was Mackenzie, and she was relaying Ryan’s private school wishes to his parents Jen and Larry Edwards.

“Ryan’s put the money in the education account, so the funding is there for him,” Jen revealed. “He’s pretty much adamant about him not going to public school.” Mackenzie added that Ryan was “dead set” on his son attending private school, even though Maci was SO not down for the plan. “A friend of mine is the admissions director but Maci has to be the one to do all the paperwork. She has to be the one to really get it going,” Mackenzie.

Maci wants her son to attend public school, as he’s already had an unusual upbringing growing up on TV, and thinks private schooling is way too expensive. “It’s almost like he thinks because you have to pay for it, it’s special,” the 27-year-old mother of three revealed. “Part of me thinks that, just for the fact that Bentley has grown up in an odd family situation and on TV, public school is better for him [because] he gets exposed to a lot of different walks of life than his. I don’t want Bentley to think he is on a pedestal or belongs on one, being on TV…He just expects when he wants something, at Jen and Larry’s, he gets it.”

Mackenzie told E! News in July that “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“I know they did want five girls to begin with after Farrah left to sort of resemble Teen Mom 2,” Mackenzie continued. “But they didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case.” Ryan added, “They want to talk about us but they don’t want to pay us and film us.” It looks like MTV had a change of heart, at least when it comes to Mackenzie.