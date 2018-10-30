Little Mix Slams Cardi B’s Claim That It Asked Her To Collab Before Nicki: ‘We Always Wanted The Queen’

Little Mix showed who it’s really loyal to after Cardi B claimed the girl gang approached her first to be on its new track, ‘Woman Like Me.’ See the blunt Instagram post, here!

Well, that was awkward. Cardi B, 25, claimed she turned down a feature on Little Mix’s “Woman Like Me” track, which Nicki Minaj, 35, lent her vocals to instead, because she couldn’t “over-exaggerate” herself in an Instagram rant on Oct. 29. The British group was quick to debunk that claim! Little Mix, comprised of members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, posted a straightforward message to Instagram on Oct. 28. “Sorry Cardi hun but this is the T ☕ We’ve always wanted the queen 👑…(no shade),” the post read. For an extra touch of savageness, the caption added, “We just want to clarify…Nicki was approached first.” And the group even provided receipts — text messages from July asking to “confirm Nick,” and a video compilation of the group pleading to collab with the “Chun-Li” rapper over the years!

The Instagram slideshow might have spilled too much tea, because Little Mix posted a less biased message to Twitter the following morning. “We love and respect both Nicki and Cardi B. Both were approached by our label to work with us on Woman Like Me, Nicki then Cardi,” the women clarified. And they even explained why they chose the “Barbie Dreams” rapper first — see the full screenshot below! The nicer message arrived after Cardi and Nicki appeared to have come to a truce on Monday night, following Cardi’s 13 Instagram posts calling out her rival’s claims on the Oct. 29 episode of Queen Radio.

Before Nicki tweeted about only focusing on “positive things” from here on out, and Cardi agreed by reposting the message to her Instagram, Nicki directly replied to the “Money” rapper’s claim about Little Mix. “Baby we all get deals & turn them down. Same with songs dummy. Little Mix has been trying to get me on a song for 7 years,” Nicki wrote under one of Cardi’s videos. And Jade of Little Mix even liked the comment, which Nicki was happy to point out on Twitter!

The hip hop chart-toppers spent their Monday dissing one another over collaborations with other artists and fashion brands, from G-Eazy to Fashion Nova. However, Cardi kicked-off her Instagram storm by talking about Love & Hip Hop New York star Rah Ali, whom Nicki claimed “beat Cardi’s a**,” and not “security,” at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7!