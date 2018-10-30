Lili Reinhart Defends ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Shannon Purser From Angry Fans After Show Twist

Lili Reinhart defended her cast mate Shannon Purser after she was attacked by angry fans over a moment involving her character on ‘Riverdale.’

Lili Reinhart just stepped in to defend her Riverdale co-star Shannon Purser from angry fans over something that happened within the fictional television series. Minor spoiler: on last week’s episode, Purser’s character Ethel told Cole Sprouse‘s Jughead Jones that in order to get the “scripture” for the Griffins and Gargoyles game he was investigating, he’d have to kiss her. Jughead then gave her a quick peck and everyone moved on. That is, except the fans who avidly ship Bughead (aka, Jughead and Reinhart’s Betty Cooper).

Apparently these shippers got so passionate about this scene that some of them reportedly started harassing the very real Purser over something her very fictional character did on a TV show. Another fan responded to the drama, writing, “Your daily reminder that bullying a cast member over a FICTIONAL ship is never ok. Please get a grip on reality.”

Reinhart saw this fan’s important PSA and retweeted it with her own message. “Adding to that. Shannon is my friend, and it is embarrassing that people felt the need to attack her personally for something that happened on a SHOW. Written by WRITERS. You are not a fan of mine if you treat my friend like this,” she wrote.

Adding to that. Shannon is my friend, and it is embarrassing that people felt the need to attack her personally for something that happened on a SHOW. Written by WRITERS. You are not a fan of mine if you treat my friend like this. https://t.co/Yu7aEIGHyk — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 30, 2018

Reinhart wasn’t the first cast member to speak out about this, though. The Stranger Things star noticed it first (it was unfortunately directed at her, after all), and responded with a Spongebob Squarepants meme alongside the phrase, “All the stans who finally feel comfortable calling me fat/ugly now that Ethel has interfered with their ship,” according to Popbuzz. The site reports that she went on to add, “I’m not stressed about it, trust me. I just wonder what these people will think in like 10 yrs when they remember their twitter and realize they insulted and attacked real human beings for their character on a tv show…” The tweets have since been deleted.