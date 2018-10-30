Kylie Jenner Surprises Kris Jenner With A Red Ferrari For Her Birthday – See The Momager’s Reaction

Kris Jenner’s 63rd birthday isn’t for another week, but daughter Kylie gave her the ultimate surprise with a brand new bright red Ferrari. We’ve got the pics of the touching moment.

Kris Jenner‘s business savvy has been such an inspiration to daughter Kylie, as the 21-year-old has built a near billion dollar cosmetics empire with her momager’s guidance. As a thank you, Ky made sure her mother knows how much she means to her by surprising her with a brand new red Ferrari a week shy of her 63rd birthday on Nov. 5. The reality starlet woke her mom up at the crack of dawn on Oct. 29, as Kris wasn’t wearing any makeup and was still in a navy and white star-covered onesie that she had been sleeping in from Kylie’s series of pics on Instagram stories.

Thoughtful Kylie had the red sports car delivered to her mom’s Hidden Hills estate with a big white bow on it, and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s arm is seen leading her sleepy mother from her kitchen to her driveway while she’s still barefoot. Kris’ longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, 37, must have spent the night as he is seen walking behind his lady looking confused but still documenting what’s going on with his own smart phone.

Kris isn’t really the sports car type, having a fleet of Rolls Royces so she looked a little nervous getting into her new hot rod. She probably hasn’t driven at a speed of 202 mph, which is the Ferrari’s top speed. But she settled nicely into the front seat, later looking thrilled to be behind the wheel.

Kylie is seen at the end of the pics giving her mom a big hug, totally stoked that she was able to give her mom such an amazing early birthday surprise. She’s also now upped the ante for all of Kris’ five other kids to top her gift. Kylizzle no doubt had some custom work done knowing her mom’s tastes so well, so the car likely set her back over $300,000. But unlike her siblings, Kylie has a company that’s worth an estimated $900 million and growing, so there’s no question she’s got the money to shell out on splashy gifts for her loved ones.