‘SATC’ Star Kristin Davis Urges You To Vote: Ask Questions, Do Research & Go Vote

It may well be the most important midterm election of our lifetime, and stars like Kristin Davis are urging citizens to make their voices heard.

The 2018 midterm elections are soon approaching, and on November 6, many of you will have your chance to make real change. Celebs like Taylor Swift, Ariel Winter and Amber Rose have all recently spoken out about voting, and now Sex and the City star Kristin Davis is speaking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com about why it’s so important to get to the polls or to mail in your ballot.

“Well, I mean, it’s ours for the losing. We are just incredibly lucky to live in a democracy,” she told HollywoodLife.com at an event for Coolsculpting in New York City in October. “I think part of the reason Cynthia [Nixon] ran [for New York Governor] was because she cares so much about people and she just saw things happening here in the city that made her uncomfortable — it wasn’t the city she grew up in. She felt like people were not being heard and being taken care of. And that’s how much she cares, that she wanted to be able to represent their best interests.”

“I have so much respect for her stepping into that very stressful and intense arena. I think she really did so well. I was so personally stressed out watching it, oh my gosh. It was a joy to watch her and hold her up. But, I think, you know, whether you want to run for office or not, we can all vote. That’s the simplest thing we can do. And, I think the thing about voting is to do your own research.”

Kristin continued, “You know, I’ve had a lot of friends come to me and say, oh, well so and so told me so and so, so I’m not going to vote for so and so. I’m like, you have to look for yourself. What’s their record if they’ve run before or held office before. What did they show up for? What are their ideals? What do they stand for? What are they actually doing right now? There are a lot of questions you can ask. And there’s a lot of people who actually have done that [work for you]. So it’s hard to do the research, but sometimes you can find a good director for research. I think research is key.”

Kristin’s message was simple: “Vote, but, know who you are voting for.”