Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Relationship ‘Healed’ On Vacation With Kids Without Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick just returned from a family vacation in Bali with their three kids and it turns out that it brought up some pretty fond memories of their former relationship.

Kourtney Kardsahian, 39, and ex Scott Disick, 35, made major headlines when they went on a family vacation in Bali together with their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, and now we’re learning that the former couple used the quality time to reminisce on the good times they used to have together. “Kourtney and Scott bonded in Bali, it was very healing for them and a really beautiful experience,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their time together reminded Kourtney of all the great memories they shared so it was a little disappointing for Kourtney when Scott left and ran straight into Sofia [Richie]‘s arms, it made Kourt a bit sad. Kourtney is trying not to dwell on it though, even if it does sting a little.”

Immediately after the trip, Scott met up with his girlfriend Sofia, who is 15 years younger than him, in Singapore, where she was staying. Although there’s been talk among fans that Kourtney and Scott’s frequent family trips together could mean a reconciliation in the near future, Scott and Sofia’s relationship seems stronger than ever. Sofia has reportedly been falling more in love with her older beau the more time goes on, and Scott seems to feel the same way. Their relationship may be going great, but Sofia understandably still worries whenever Scott chooses to go away with Kourtney and the kids.

“Sofia doesn’t like it at all when Scott goes away without her, and she spends the whole time worrying herself sick,” a different source previously told us. “It’s really difficult for her because if she tells Scott how she feels they end up fighting and he accuses her of being jealous and unreasonable, so she just has to bite her lip and suck it up.

In addition to Kourtney missing Scott, her sisters Kim Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, have been longing to see the former lovebirds back to what they used to be. “Kim and Khloe seem to be dwelling on it more, they both really miss Kourt and Scott as a couple,” the insider continued. “They wish Scott and Kourtney would work it out, they loved having Scott back in the squad, it was like old times.”