Kourtney Kardashian, 39, & Luka Sabbat, 20 Split: It Was ‘Just A Fun Fling’

Well, that didn’t last long! Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Luka Sabbat is officially over, according to a new report. Don’t worry, though — she’s hardly broken-hearted about it!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Luka Sabbat, 20, have officially split after just weeks of seeing each other, according to People. The mag reports that the pair have gone their separate ways, but Kourtney is totally cool with it. “It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal,” an insider explained. “She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work. Kourtney is doing great. She is looking forward to all the fun holidays.” Kourt and Luka were first rumored to be dating back in mid-September, just weeks after she split from Younes Bendjima.

Meanwhile, Luka was recently photographed holding hands with another woman on more than one occasion, and Kourtney just spent time in Bali with her ex, Scott Disick, along with their kids and other Kardashian family members. However, don’t get your hopes up for a Scott/Kourt romantic reconciliation anytime soon — after the Bali trip, he quickly jetted off with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to Singapore. Now, they’re living it up in Australia together, while Kourt is back home in the States.

Interestingly, though, a friend of Younes’ just recently dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that a reunion between the model and Kourtney may not be off the table. The insider claims that Younes still “loves” Kourtney and “hasn’t given up hope” of winning her back.

For now, though, Kourtney definitely seems to be putting all her energy into her three kids, as well as her relationship with her sisters, which grew a bit strained earlier this year. But, hey, there’s nothing wrong with her having a little fun with Luka while it lasted!