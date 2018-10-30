Kim Zolciak: Why She Thinks She’s In Competition With The Kardashians To Post The Sexiest IG Pics

Kim Zolciak is trying to keep up with the Kardashians – that’s what a source close to the Bravo star has EXCLUSIVELY told HL. Here’s how she’s trying to do it!

Everyone wants to keep up with the Kardashians, apparently. Even Kim Zolciak. That’s why the 40-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been posting sexy, revealing pics on Instagram recently, a source is EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife. “Kim really feels like she has to try and keep up with the Kardashian girls, Kim and Khloe Kardashian specifically,” the insider says. “She is dying to look like both of them. She feels a lot of social media pressure, which is why she’s always posting sexy photos of herself.”

Our source goes one step further and even accuses Kim of tweaking and editing her pics to make her look her absolute best. “She tunes her face and filters it so much to try to look as hot and young as she possibly can,” the source claims. “She doesn’t post anything without touching it up herself!”

But what does Kim’s husband Kroy Biermann, 33, think about his wife’s sexy social media activity? “Kroy doesn’t care much about how she looks or what she does,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “He just goes with the flow and lets her do her and be who she wants to be. She looks totally different when you see her in person.”

Fans of the Don’t Be Tardy star will certainly have noticed her racy pics. On Oct. 29, the mom-of-six posted a belfie (butt-selfie) on Instagram, just like the other reality star Kim – Kim Kardashian, 38 – often does. In a lengthy caption Kim (Zolciak) then described how she maintains her figure. Her grueling diet and fitness plan includes running 4 miles five times a week, avoiding red meat, moving constantly and drinking 310 nutrition shakes for breakfast. Her followers were very impressed. One wrote, “Damn look at that butt!”

On Sept. 17, Kim posted a sexy pic of her showing off her curvy figure in a black, skin-tight dress with a lace panel. But, while she does post pouty selfies and bikini shots, most of her Instagram pics are shots of her kids. That’s something else Kim has in common with the Kardashians – and every other 21st century mom these days!