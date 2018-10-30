Kim Kardashian Proves She Doesn’t Have A Speck Of Cellulite At 38 In Tiny Thong Bikini – See Pics

Kim Kardashian has dieted down to a mere 116 pounds and now she’s flaunting the payoff with her best bikini body ever. We’ve got the pics that show she’s completely free of cellulite.

Booty on the beach! Kim Kardashian is smoldering new pics from her family’s trip to Bali where she hit the sand in a maroon bandeau top and thong bikini. It wasn’t just a casual moment but a full-on glam photo shoot featuring the mom of three and her slimmed down 116 pound figure. The 38-year-old is flaunting her flesh that’s cellulite free as she kneeled in the grey sand and even smeared some over her skin to look like body painting. Kimmy sure knows her angles, arching her back to highlight her killer skinny waist, yet the thong shows off that none of the weight she lost came from her rump. It’s still there and bootilicous as ever. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Kim had her glam squad with her, as she was in full make up and rocked her long black Cher style hair. At one point she could be seen gesturing to an assistant, then she hopped right back into posing mode. After getting a little sand on her bod, she went over to wash it off in the sexiest of ways, using a ladel to pour water down her legs while rubbing her skin seductively.

Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan are doing their annual tropical getaway for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She’s been seen on the trip along with sisters Kourtney, 39, and Khloe, 34, walking down a beach and their children came along for the trip as well. Scott Disick was there too and shared a precious photo of North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 6, in their bathing suits looking like they were about to cause some trouble. Kourt also shared an IG pic of three-year-old son Reign putting a protective arm around Khloe’s six-month-old daughter True Thompson.

The bikini photos are somewhat bittersweet as they were taken by Kim’s beloved photographer pal Marcus Hyde. He can be seen snapping away at Kim in her thong bikini, but it might be the last time they ever work together. Marcus was critically injured early on Oct. 29 when he lost control of his car in Malibu and plunged 200 feet over an embankment. He was airlifted to UCLA hospital and is being treated for a serious head injury.

Kim and Marcus were working on a photo book together and she struggled to find a pic to share with her fans that wasn’t being kept under wraps. “I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book,” she wrote on Twitter with a pic of Marcus next to the surf. “Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back.” Kim did manage to find one pic from their recent Bali trip taken by Marcus that she shared with IG fans on Oct. 30, showing her holding daughter North’s hand while wearing a hot bink bikini on the beach.