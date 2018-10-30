6 Times Khloe Kardashian Slayed Halloween In Sexy Costumes

Khloe Kardashian has had quite a sexy evolution over the years when it comes to her Halloween costumes. We’ve got everything from her naughty cop to how she slayed as ‘GOT’s Khaleesi.

As Khloe Kardashian‘s heavy workouts helped slim down her body, the 34-year-old began upping the sexy game when it came to her Halloween looks. It was always hard to compete with her bombshell older sister Kim, 38, but Koko has learned how to crush her costumes. In 2017 she absolutely slayed as Game of Thrones‘ Mother if Dragons Khaleesi. Even though she was in her early stages of pregnancy, Khloe bared her toned abs in a plunging metallic crop top with a brown miniskirt. She donned a long platinum wig to embrace her inner Daenerys Targaryen, along with fur boots and a cape.

Ever since Khloe began dating baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, the pair have done couples’ costumes. He went as Khal Drogo to her Khaleesi at LeBron James‘ 2017 Halloween party in Cleveland and the year prior they complimented each other again. They dressed up as Marvel Comics characters Storm and Black Panther in their first Halloween as a couple in 2016. Once again at Bronny’s annual bash, Khloe rocked a super sexy skin-tight black catsuit with silver patterns on the front paired with a cape. Koko had her hair done in white just as Halle Berry‘s character had in X Men and added futuristic silver makeup to the top half of her face.

Khloe turned heads in 2008 when she dressed as a naughty cop at the Pur Jeans Halloween Bash in L.A. She rocked a low-cut black blouse and mini-skirt, along with fishnet stockings and thigh high boots. She topped it off with a naughty leather police hat. The following year she was feeling a little more body conscious, going as a black cat but wearing a baggier black and white animal print top over some black legging and added kitty cat ears so fans could tell what she was. That was the same year sister Kim went as Disney’s Princess Jasmine which would be so hard for any of the sisters to top.

The reality star also covered up her body in 2014 when she flew to Ottawa, Canada where she was hosting a Halloween carnival with Scott Disick and Brody Jenner. She donned a baggy skeleton onesie when she arrived in Toronto to catch a connecting flight. On her way back to LA she stayed in the Halloween spirit, wearing black cat ears to match her black track suit. You can check out all of Khloe’s Halloween costumes over the years by checking out our gallery here.