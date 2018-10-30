Khloe Kardashian: The Reason Behind Her Sudden Trip To Cleveland — She Wants To Keep Her Family ‘Intact’

Things have been so up in the air surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. So, when Koko took a trip to Cleveland, we wanted to figure out why!

From Khloe Kardashian‘s decision to postpone her move to Cleveland, to her subtly shady Instagram Stories and captions, it seems like things weren’t working out so well between she and Tristan Thompson. However, last week Khloe made a covert trip to Cleveland with her daughter True, before sneaking back to Calabasas to celebrate her baby’s half-birthday. “Khloe is trying desperately to make things work with Tristan. Khloe has trouble when it comes to leaving toxic relationships and often stays too long. Her trip to Cleveland wasn’t exactly planned, but she is doing the best she can with True and for Tristan,” an insider close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of Khloe’s trip. “She knows how important it is for Tristan to see baby True and she realizes with his crazy basketball schedule, it was just easier for her to bring the baby to Cleveland.”

People originally reported that Koko and Tristan’s relationship was currently “unstable,” and several of the issues stemmed from lack of trust, after Thompson’s public cheating scandal back in March. However, Khloe is determined to rebuild and make things work, especially so her daughter can have a present father. “Khloe feels she does everything in her power to make things work. All she has wanted for quite some time now is a baby and a family and her going to Cleveland was her attempt to keep her family intact,” our source continued. They added, “It was really important for him to see the baby and see Khloe. Tristan is very grateful Khloe is making the effort to bring their baby out to Ohio so they can all spend time together.”

We hope things work out for Koko and Tristan, she seriously deserves it! In the meantime, we’ll keep a look out for more of Khloe’s subtle IG quotes that may or may not be about Tristan.