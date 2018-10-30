Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian: The Reason Behind Her Sudden Trip To Cleveland — She Wants To Keep Her Family ‘Intact’

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Courtesy of Instagram
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New Mom, Khloe Kardashian dressed from Head to Toe in 'Versace' as she left dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Tristan Thompson Ref: SPL5016881 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

Things have been so up in the air surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. So, when Koko took a trip to Cleveland, we wanted to figure out why!

From Khloe Kardashian‘s decision to postpone her move to Cleveland, to her subtly shady Instagram Stories and captions, it seems like things weren’t working out so well between she and Tristan Thompson. However, last week Khloe made a covert trip to Cleveland with her daughter True, before sneaking back to Calabasas to celebrate her baby’s half-birthday. “Khloe is trying desperately to make things work with TristanKhloe has trouble when it comes to leaving toxic relationships and often stays too long. Her trip to Cleveland wasn’t exactly planned, but she is doing the best she can with True and for Tristan,” an insider close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of Khloe’s trip. “She knows how important it is for Tristan to see baby True and she realizes with his crazy basketball schedule, it was just easier for her to bring the baby to Cleveland.”

People originally reported that Koko and Tristan’s relationship was currently “unstable,” and several of the issues stemmed from lack of trust, after Thompson’s public cheating scandal back in March. However, Khloe is determined to rebuild and make things work, especially so her daughter can have a present father. “Khloe feels she does everything in her power to make things work. All she has wanted for quite some time now is a baby and a family and her going to Cleveland was her attempt to keep her family intact,” our source continued. They added, “It was really important for him to see the baby and see KhloeTristan is very grateful Khloe is making the effort to bring their baby out to Ohio so they can all spend time together.”

We hope things work out for Koko and Tristan, she seriously deserves it! In the meantime, we’ll keep a look out for more of Khloe’s subtle IG quotes that may or may not be about Tristan.