Kendall Jenner Shares Heartfelt Dating Advice From Khloe That Everyone Should Listen To

Kendall Jenner shared some wisdom she got from her big sis, Khloe Kardashian, who said no one should ever ‘play games’ when it comes to love!

Having three older sisters means Kendall Jenner, 22, has three people to turn to whenever she must deal with a troublesome matter of the heart. It seems that Khloe Kardashian, 34, was dispensing some dating advice to her little sis, as Kendall shared a text she got from KoKo to her Instagram story. “Never ever play games with people,” Khloe said. “Even if you feel like you’re so vulnerable and stupid for telling someone how much you love them and how dope they are… Who the f*ck cares…”

“Ego doesn’t matter and our souls,” Khloe added. “I love you guys so much! You guys are my heartbeat.” This is perfect advice for anyone dealing with their own dating dilemma (or for anyone who needs to tell a friend how much they love having them around.) With Kendall’s romance with Anwar Hadid, 19, heating up, maybe she needed a little encouragement from Khloe to really express how she feels about him?

Kendall and Anwar’s summer fling has turned into a fall romance. After their make out session at the CFDA Awards in June, the two have been spotted together at various fashion weeks. They were reportedly spotted kissing at New York Fashion week, had dinner together in Milan (afterwards, he was seen with a hickey on his neck) and were seen leaving the same NYC hotel on Oct. 9. While things continue to heat up between these two, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that things remain flirty and casual between these two, just the way Kendall likes it. “there’s zero commitment right now. They’re still just two good friends having fun.”

While Kendall and Anwar are having fun, her ex, Ben Simmons, 22, might be playing some of those “games” Khloe warned Kendall about. Kendall split from Ben after their romance simmered, but an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he tried to get back into her good graces by sending her flowers. However, Kendall wasn’t falling for that. She’s “happy with her decision” to end things with Ben, as she’s too busy living her best life with Anwar.

Despite this attempt to win her back, Kendall isn’t mad, as the source says she has “no hard feelings” towards the Philadelphia 76ers star. Huh. A NBA star being troublesome when it comes to love? It’s a good thing Kendall can turn to Khloe for advice on that, because sadly, that’s something KoKo has experienced many times (we’re looking at you, Tristan Thompson, James Harden and Lamar Odom.)