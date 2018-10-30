Katy Perry’s Wildest Halloween Costumes: Giant Sloth, Hillary Clinton & More

Katy Perry just took to the streets of New York in a sloth costume, but this isn’t the first time she got in the Halloween spirit. See 5 of her wildest costumes!

Katy Perry just proved once again that she takes Halloween very seriously. While appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the singer donned an inflatable sloth costume. But she wasn’t the only guest to wear a giant animal outfit! Her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, joined her in the fun with their own panda and eagle costumes, respectively.

Katy appeared to be having a great time in her fun outfit. Not only did she wear it on the show, but she also took to the streets of New York to run around in her Morph Suit. She’s definitely the speediest sloth we’ve ever seen!

But this is far from the first time that the “Roar” hitmaker got into the spooky spirit of the season. In 2016, Katy underwent an extreme makeover to convincingly transform into Hillary Clinton. She shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding a martini while wearing a blonde wig and a red pantsuit ahead of a Halloween party in Los Angeles.

Katy also wore a wacky costume to Kate Hudson‘s annual Halloween party in 2014 as a flaming hot Cheeto. Want to see more of Katy’s craziest costumes? Then get clicking through the gallery above!