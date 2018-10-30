Kanye West Turns On Donald Trump — My Eyes Have Been Opened, ‘I’ve Been Used’

It’s what his hardcore supporters have been saying all along and now Kanye West seems to be ditching MAGA politics and admitting that he was ‘used.’

Is Kanye West done with Donald Trump? The 41-year-old rapper seems to be distancing himself from the 72-year-old president and his Make America Great Again politics. Kanye – or Ye, as he is now calling himself – made his feelings and political views clear on Oct. 30 on Twitter, just weeks after his controversial White House visit on Oct. 11, which saw him gush about Trump in the Oval Office. And he is admitting that he thinks he was “used,” especially by right-wing Trump supporter Candace Owens, 29.

Kanye started his Twitter thread by writing, “I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.” He added, “I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

The latter views – on “people seeking asylum” – are directly in conflict with Trump’s stance on the issue. The president and his supporters are currently blasting the caravan of migrants from Central America who are making their way up to the U.S., via Mexico to seek safety on foot. Many are fleeing poverty, crime and drug wars that threaten their very lives. But Trump has been slamming the migrants, tweeting on Oct. 29, “Many gang members and some very bad people are mixed into the caravan heading to our Southern Border.”

Kanye also took the time to distance himself from the controversial Blexit fashion line, promoted by Candace, which is supposed to encourage black people to exit the Democratic party. The political commentator launched the hats and T-shirts on Oct. 27 and said, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” according to Page Six. Not so, says Kanye, who now tweets, three days later, “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

In his Twitter thread Kanye also wrote, “I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.” And what are those beliefs? Well, according to Kanye it involves distancing himself from politics altogether. He wrote, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

