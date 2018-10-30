Justin Bieber Joined Hailey Baldwin For Her ‘Drop The Mic’ Shoot: He Loves ‘Watching Her Shine’

A newly shaved Justin Bieber was spotted in Orlando, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he there to lovingly support his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, as she began filming the next season of ‘Drop The Mic.’

The honeymoon period is still going strong for Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21. These newlyweds are in such bliss that they’re practically inseparable. Even when Hailey had to go to work on her celebrity rap-battle program, Drop The Mic, Justin couldn’t bear to be apart. “Hailey had to go to Universal Orlando to film [Drop The Mic],”one of Justin’s friends EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and he decided to go with her, just because he loves being with her. He’s so proud of her. He loves to watch her shine.”

It seems Justin couldn’t pass up a moment to see Hailey in her element. He wasn’t the only one joining her for this impromptu vacation in the Sunshine State. “Before they went to Florida for her show taping,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “they went to Canada for the weekend to spend time with his family. From there, they all went as a whole family to Orlando to have some fun together. Having the whole fam join was pretty spontaneous but that’s the way Justin lives. He knew the kids would get a thrill going to the amusement parks so he brought everyone.” Justin — sporting his brand new shaved head — was spotted walking around Walt Disney World, taking in the sights while Hailey was hard at work.

It seems that at this point in time, Justin’s priority is Hailey Baldwin – and nothing else. Saying “I do” to her has changed Biebs in a major way, to the point that he’s even reportedly putting his music career on hold just so that he can spend more time with her. Hailey, on the other hand, “seems more ready to work than he does,” and has a lot on her plate, professionally. Granted, Justin is reportedly worth more than $200 million, per Capital FM, so he can afford to pay for a Bieber Family Florida vacation.

The #DropTheMic hosts aren't themselves lately 👻 pic.twitter.com/J8NBWjWFQC — Drop The Mic on TBS (@DropTheMicTBS) October 29, 2018

While it seems like Justin is just having fun and goofing off, he’s actually taking his marriage to Hailey “very seriously,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Justin has made Hailey his number one priority, and the moment he goes back to work, all his time is going to be dedicated to performing, touring, promoting and what not. Instead of having his marriage fall to the wayside, the insider says Justin is “doing everything in his power to make sure their relationship remains balanced and healthy.” If that means taking a break from being Justin Bieber and instead, be Mr. Hailey Baldwin, so be it. From the sound of it, Justin is more than happy to cheer on Hailey as she takes her turn in the spotlight.