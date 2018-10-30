‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Desperate For Ronnie & Jen To Split: ‘Nobody Wants To Be Around’ Them

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast has had enough of the drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley and they’re hoping he steps away from the relationship as soon as possible.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s Jersey Shore cast mates are not happy about his on-again, off-again relationship with Jen Harley, 31, and in fact, they would love it if the 32-year-old just broke things off with her for good. “Ronnie‘s Jersey Shore co-stars cannot stomach Jen,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They feel he is the way he is because of her. He’s not the same guy he was when he was dating other women, like Sammi [Giancola]. He doesn’t seem as happy and nobody wants to be around him because of her. They all love Ronnie tremendously and want to see him be happy, but not with Jen. None of them have a relationship with Jen”

It turns out the cast feels like Jen is limiting Ronnie’s maturity level and is holding him back from being a better version of himself. “They feel like it’s time to be an adult,” the source continued. “The cast feels they’ve all evolved and changed for the better and want to see that with Ronnie as well, which would mean eliminating Jen from the equation. He just isn’t strong enough to actually walk away.”

Ronnie and Jen have been making headlines with some problems they’ve encountered in their relationship so it’s not too surprising that the cast would feel the way they do. The duo recently got major attention after Ronnie posted a photo of himself with a bruised up face that was reportedly the result of Jen allegedly hitting him “with her phone” during a fight back on Oct. 5. Ronnie also hinted that the injury was due to Jen with the caption of his photo. “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to protect,” the caption read along with a tag of Jen’s social media account.