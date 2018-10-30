Jenna Dewan Dating Tony Winner Steve Kazee 6 Months After Split From Husband Channing Tatum

Sorry boys; Jenna Dewan is off the market! The ‘World of Dance’ judge is dating Broadway star Steve Kazee, according to a new report! We have details about their happy relationship here.

It’s been six months since her painful split from husband Channing Tatum, but Jenna Dewan is back out there. The World of Dance judge, 37, has reportedly been dating Tony Award-winner Steve Kazee, 43, for the past two months! Jenna “is really happy” with Steve, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE Magazine. How wonderful is that? The news comes just three days after it was revealed that Jenna formally filed for divorce from Channing; the couple separated in April 2018.

One of Jenna’s friends, Eddie Allen, posted an adorable pic on Instagram yesterday that showed himself, Jenna, and Steve in a cute group shot at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Jenna looks stunning in a simple black tank and jeans, and Steve looks over the moon to even just stand near her. They’re so cute! Last week, Jenna and Steve were spotted reportedly engaging in some major PDA at the Casamigos Halloween party in LA. At that time, the identity of her mystery beau was unknown — just that he was “super handsome.”

Well, they weren’t wrong about that! Jenna, dressed like a fairy, apparently got her guy onto the dance floor at the party, and they were even spotted kissing, according to an eyewitness! Steve is quite the catch. He won the Tony for Best Actor in 2012, for playing Guy in the smash hit “Once”. He’s had roles on Shameless and Nashville, and even sang “A Thousand Years” for the Twilight: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 soundtrack. He was previously in a six-year relationship with fellow Broadway sensation, and Smash star Meg Hilty.

News of Jenna and Steve canoodling comes shortly after a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were seen having dinner together “a handful of times now at the same restaurant in Silver Lake near her home. They were getting cozy, constantly making out and holding hands. She was introducing him as her boyfriend and she has totally moved on from Channing. She has never looked better and seems extremely happy!”