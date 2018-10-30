Kai is still missing, and Cookie is by Jamal’s side as he awaits good or bad news. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 31 episode of ‘Empire.’ Take a look!

“I can’t even imagine my life without him,” Jamal says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 31 episode of Empire. Kai has been missing for 5 days, and the outlook is currently grim for the journalist. Cookie is there for Jamal during this difficult and very stressful time. “You know, when I had my heart attack, you know what kept me alive?” she asks Jamal. “Your crazy ass sons,” Jamal says.

He’s right, but Cookie admits there was one other person — Lucious. “Yeah, of course, my babies did,” she continues. “But it was your father’s face. Yeah, knowing I had that kind of love to come back to kept me fighting. And that kind of love is going to keep Kai fighting, too, mark my word.” Jamal hopes that’s the case with Kai. Cookie’s usually right about this kind of thing!

Suddenly, Jamal gets a call from someone. Cookie urges him to pick up the phone. When he does, Jamal gets news of some sort. Whether it’s good or bad news, we’ll just have to wait and see! Can the world just cut Jamal a break? He’s been through so much already. He can’t lose Kai!

Also during the Oct. 31 episode, titled “The Depth of Grief,” Lucious and Cookie prep their new artist, Devon (guest star Mario), for a premiere listening party, but worry he may not be ready for that kind of pressure. Plus, Hakeem is determined to convince Tiana that he has matured, but she has a hard time letting go of everything they’ve struggled through the past couple of years. Empire season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.