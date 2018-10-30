Whoops! Chrissy Teigen showed off way more leg than expected when her skirt flew up in LA, exposing her Spanx and nearly her crotch. We’ve got the wild pic.

Chrissy Teigen has gorgeous legs for days, and she loves to show them off. The mother of two exited an SUV on Oct. 29 looking dolled up and glam in a light pink blouse and hot pink skirt with a giant slit up the left leg. Unfortunately a gust of wind came along and the fabric went flying, exposing the former model’s upper legs and crotch area. Fortunately for the cookbook author, she had on half a pair of Spanx to keep her modesty under control. Yep, she removed the left panel of shape wear to show off her leg but kept the right panel long to tone her thigh. Clever lady!

At least Chrissy had something to cover her lady bit this time around because she had one of the most epic wardrobe malfunctions of all time when she attended the 2017 American Music Awards. The 32-year-old wore a black dress with two huge slits up either side that went past her hips. That meant she was pretty much forced to go commando and when she posted at certain angles her vajayvay was on full display.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host has had plenty of wardrobe malfunctions on top, but has never made a big deal out of if people get a glimpse at her nipple. She wore a see through black shirt at a dinner party a few years back and shared a selfie of a very satisfied look…unfortunately her nipple made its way over from a paneled cover to say hello to her fans. No biggie!

The Cravings author was back at it again in Oct. of 2017 when she shared an Instagram video while getting a spray tan. Unfortunately her towel slipped, exposing a nipple which she was unaware of when she first posted it. In hilarious Chrissy fashion, she then posted a follow-up vid saying “”I just want to apologize to everyone I know. I’ve let my friends down, I’ve let my family down. I have nipples, it’s not something I’m proud of.” HAH!