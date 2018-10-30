Rihanna’s Bridal Lingerie Pic Is ‘Straight Torture’ For Her Ex Chris Brown: He Still Wants To Marry Her

Rihanna’s latest lingerie photo is teasing Chris Brown, and not for the reason you’d expect! Find out the ‘fantasies’ her ex still daydreams about, which HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Rihanna’s new lingerie photo put Chris Brown’s mind on weddings, and not in the gutter! The 30-year-old singer stripped to her Savage x Fenty products, the Unlined Geo Mesh Bra and Geo Mesh Cheeky, for a photo shoot that her company posted to its Instagram account on Oct. 28. The visual merchandising was a success, as we’ve learned it stirred quite a number of emotions in the CEO’s ex-boyfriend! “Rihanna’s new lingerie picture is straight torture for Chris, and not just because she’s looking so damn sexy,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. More than RiRi’s curves, it was the color of her undies and bra — and an additional piece — that sent Breezy’s mind spinning!

“With her white lingerie and veil it makes him imagine her looking like that on her wedding night and it kills him that it may not be with him,” our source continues. “He still has fantasies that fate will bring them back together, when the time is right and they will have that wedding night.” Fate briefly made them reunite from late 2012 until the summer of 2013, after initially breaking up in 2009. And besides her lingerie photo, the “Lemon” singer’s relationship status is giving Chris daydreams! “The fact that Rihanna isn’t really claiming any man makes Chris think that she might still be hung up on him too,” our source goes on. It appears that Rihanna’s not attached to anyone at the moment. She hasn’t been seen with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since summer, whom she had dated for roughly a year up until then. However, the “Kiss Kiss” singer isn’t getting his hopes up too much.

“But the way things are right now between them it’s not something he’s fully counting on,” our source also mentioned. Their relationship is strictly platonic, but the 29-year-old singer did wish Rihanna a happy birthday by posting her baby picture to his Instagram in February! And during that same month, he even suggested reuniting on stages around the world with her! “Just thinking…. A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would [be] BEYONCE, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN,” he tweeted on Feb. 9. As our source tells us, there’s “still” a “sliver of hope.”

That “sliver” should be really thin, unless Rihanna’s had a change of heart within the last year! “Rihanna wanted to marry him just as much as he did — but that was thrown out the door by the abuse and jealously,” a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told us in June of 2017. Recall that Chris assaulted Rihanna on the night of the 2009 Grammys, an act that’s haunted him since. “It just wasn’t going to happen no matter how much they wanted it to,” our source continued. “The love they had for each other soured after things got volatile between them.”