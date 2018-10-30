7 Stars Wearing Lingerie For Halloween In Super Sexy Costumes

Ariel Winter and many more gorgeous celebs have flaunted their amazing bodies in sexy lingerie as part of their Halloween costumes and we couldn’t help but reflect on some of our favorite choices with eye-catching photos!

Ariel Winter, Nicki Minaj and more stars have chosen sexy Halloween costumes that included lingerie at one point or another and we’re taking a look at some of the best from this year and previous years here. From using the revealing pieces to dress up like other celebs or simply using the bold fashion choice to dress up like a special character, these stars know how to capture spooky attention in all the right ways!

Ariel sure knows how to look good in her various incredible costumes every year and her Easy A inspired costume was no exception! The actress dressed up like Emma Stone‘s character in the film by wearing a strapless black lingerie one-piece that showed off her bare legs and cleavage. The big red “A” on her chest topped off the look nicely! Ariel also dressed like a sexy bunny as one of her many costumes. The look included a black bodysuit with sheer black tights along with matching bunny ears and a fluffy white tail. Nicki, on the other hand, turned heads in her Halloween choice when she wore a revealing black and red lingerie piece as she posed with an apple.

Lea Michele went as a provocative Little Red Riding Hood one Halloween and who can forget her pic? The former Glee star posed without her red hood while sitting on a bed in nothing but the black lingerie undergarment bodysuit. La La Anthony went as a scary bloody bride while wearing a white lingerie bodysuit that went perfectly with her long white veil. Paris Hilton, who is the queen of sexy Halloween looks, dressed in her own white corset top and matching poofy skirt along with a headpiece for one costume look. Kendall Jenner went all out when she dressed up as a fembot from Austin Powers in a short pink lingerie gown and blonde wig, and Naya Rivera‘s sexy bride costume was shown in a pic that caught her by surprise while she sat in a car.