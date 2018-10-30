Cardi B Has No Regrets Posting Her True Feelings About Nicki Minaj Drama On Social Media, Friends Say

Cardi B is glad she decided to express her opinions and call out Nicki Minaj in several Instagram videos on Oct. 29 despite the drama it caused with Nicki’s fans.

Cardi B, 26, isn’t afraid to be herself and that’s why she doesn’t regret posting multiple videos on Instagram in which talked about her feud with Nicki Minaj, 35, on Oct. 29. The rapper slammed Nicki in the headline-making videos by attempting to call her out about several accusations and even though she received major backlash from Nicki’s fans, she’s glad she did what she did. “Cardi is exactly who she is on social media,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “What you see is what you get with her. She has absolutely zero regrets about posting all of the videos she did yesterday and would do it again if she had to. Cardi couldn’t care less what Nicki thinks of her rants and posts, too. She is the most real person you’ll ever meet. She couldn’t care less what anyone thinks or feels and will always call it like she sees it and be herself.”

Despite the initial drama Cardi’s videos brought up, the feud between Cardi and Nicki seemed to weaken when Nicki took to social media to post a message of positivity. “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out,” her message read. “We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️” Cardi didn’t take long to respond with her own positive response. “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!,” Cardi wrote.

Cardi and Nicki’s feud has been receiving a lot of attention from not only their fans but other celebs as well. Wendy Williams, 54, was one of the celebs who addressed their rift on her show. “These are grown women with millions at their fingertips,” Wendy said to her studio audience on Oct. 30. “There’s plenty to go around for the both of them. Both of them agreed not to discuss this anymore and keep it positive, so we’ll see how long this lasts. I do wish they would keep it positive though because there’s enough money to go around. I could listen to Cardi talk all day!”