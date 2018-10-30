Cardi B & Nicki Minaj: Did The Feuding Rappers Quietly Squash Their Beef? – See Tell-Tale Messages

After a day of back-and-forth social media hate, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj may have done something even more shocking than a wild rant: come to a truce. See the peaceful comments that appeared out of nowhere!

Well, that was a surprise twist. Cardi B, 25, called out Nicki Minaj, 35, with 13 Instagram posts on Oct. 29, but ended the day on a peaceful note. Nicki, fed up with the drama between her and the “Money” rapper that’s escalated since their confrontation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7, renounced her shade throwing on the same day. “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out,” she tweeted on Monday night. “We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️” It’s unclear whether Nicki’s tweet was for her own well-being or a peace offering, but Cardi clearly took it as the latter!

The “I Like It” singer posted Nicki’s tweet to her Instagram with the caption, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!” Let the head scratching commence. This post might as well have popped out of an alternate dimension, because there was hardly any buildup or context to the supposed end of their feud! Cardi spent her afternoon calling out Nicki for her alleged “lies,” especially harping on her rival for claiming that Love & Hip Hop New York star Rah Ali “beat her a**” at the Harper’s Bazaar party. The list of issues Cardi had with Nicki goes on, as she also went off on the “Chun-Li” rapper’s supposed changed verses on “MotorSport” and boasted that she turned down a deal with the Italian label Diesel, which Nicki swooped instead. The older rapper bit back just as hard!

Responding to Cardi’s Instagram storm, Nicki invited her nemesis via Twitter to partake in two activities together on her podcast Queen Radio: a lie detector test and a rap writing battle! And Nicki refused to let it seem like she’s receiving Cardi’ s hand-me-down music and fashion offers. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper claimed Fashion Nova approached her first, whom Cardi currently works with, under an Instagram post from The Shade Room! She also shut down the younger rapper’s claim that Little Mix wanted Cardi, and not Nicki, for the group’s new “Woman Like Me” track. The girl gang debunked Cardi’s claim, who posted to Instagram on Oct. 29, “We just want to clarify…Nicki was approached first.” Ouch!

Well, it looks like Cardi got her wish! In an earlier but much angrier Instagram post, Cardi said, “I’m tired of the f***ing whole internet s**t, I’m tired of the interview s**t.” She then invited Nicki to settle their score in person — did Nicki take up her offer? “If you really want to talk about it, you know where to link me, we can always link up. You know how to reach out, we can settle it however you want to settle it,” Cardi continued. “We can talk about it, or we can fight it out. I’m good with whatever but I’m sick and tired of that back-and-forth s**t. I’m not doing it. I’m in a good space right now, let me know what’s up.”