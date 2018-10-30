Blake Shelton Spills Secrets Of His Life In Oklahoma With Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’

Ever wondered what Gwen and Blake do when they’re alone in Oklahoma? Blake spilled the deets on ‘The Voice’, and it’s pretty much cuter than you could ever imagine!

Tonight’s The Voice was all about knockouts, but Blake Shelton could only focus on his own — Gwen Stefani! While Blake was busy rehearsing with his contestants (and Mariah Carey!!), he couldn’t help but sneak in an opportunity to talk about his loving girlfriend. Blake was overjoyed when Kameron Marlowe told him he’d be singing Bob Marley’s “I Shot the Sheriff,” and the judge immediately turned to Mariah to tell her how the song reminded him of Gwen. Yeah; we were confused by that, too, but he went on to explain: “This is my lake song. Me and Gwen go out on the lake in the pontoon and pretend we’re actually out on the ocean.”

Okay, that still doesn’t make much sense, but it was cute that even the mention of a song made him think of Gwen. Not that you had any doubts that Blake wasn’t head over heels for Gwen, but he’s been really cranking up the affection lately. He absolutely gushed about her on Twitter when she announced the release of her deluxe Christmas album. It was so sweet! “Ladies and Gentlemen… THIS is how you make awesome awesomer… The best bestester… Perfection more perfectiony!!” It’s almost Blake and Gwen’s three-year anniversary, and they’ve never been more in love.

While they’re not ready to get married just yet, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple “recommitted” their love to each other before their anniversary! “It was a sweet, nice conversation that brought tears to Gwen’s eyes and ended with both Blake and Gwen proclaiming their love and devotion to each other as well as making plans for their future together. They talked about the places they still want to go together, holiday plans and all the romantic things they enjoy doing together,” the source said.