Beyonce Perfectly Transforms Into Toni Braxton For Halloween & The Photo Is The Stuff Of Legends

Unbreak our hearts! Not only did Beyonce just win Halloween with another epic costume, but she also celebrated one of her favorite ‘talented legends’ by dressing up as a Toni Braxton!

Bravo, Beyonce. Once again, the 37-year-old singer took Halloween to the next level. Bey is known for using Halloween as a way to celebrate her idols and influences, and this year is no different, as she dressed up as Toni Braxton (specifically, as the Toni from her 1993 debut album and first official single, “Another Sad Love Song.”) With a short wig, white tank-top, and black leather jacket, Bey transformed herself into a mirror image of the R&B icon. She even went the extra-mile by photoshopping graphics onto her pics, introducing herself a “Phoni Braxton.” Hilarious!

While Bey’s Braxton was “phoni,” her love and respect for Toni was absolutely sincere. “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends,” she wrote. “Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.” The Bey-hive was shook, to say the least, with some saying that Beyonce “did Braxton better than Toni Braxton did Braxton,” while others joined in the love fest for the “Unbreak My Heart” singer. Amazing!

The question is now – will this be the only time “Phoni Braxton” shows up this Halloween? In 2017, Beyonce celebrated Lil Kim with not one, not two, but with FIVE different costumes. Bey’s Kim-oween had some major deep cuts, too! There was the blue nightgown look from Kim’s Today’s Black Woman cover, the lime-green bikini that Kim wore on her 1997 No Way Out tour, the Chanel suspenders and red pants she rocked during Missy Elliott’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” video, and more! It was Beyonce’s way of showering a trailblazer with love and respect, similar to what she just did with Toni.

Jay-Z even got in on the fun, as he dressed up like the late Biggie Smalls, who had an off and on relationship with him up until his death. Will Hova join Bey for another amazing couple’s costume this year? The whole Beyhive is on the edge of its seat in anticipation. Perhaps they can play some Toni while they wait?