Captain Lee has a few choice words for Chandler in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 30 episode of ‘Below Deck.’ Captain Lee chastises Chandler over changing radios without telling him! Watch now!

When Captain Lee finds out that Chandler change his frequency on his radio, he is NOT happy about it. “He’s just gonna change the frequency arbitrarily? Wrong,” Captain Lee says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 30 episode of Below Deck. Caroline gives Chandler a heads up about Captain Lee.

“When you all decide to switch your radios, it would be nice to let someone know,” Captain Lee tells Chandler on the radio. “I’ve been calling everybody and nobody said sh*t.” Captain Lee is mainly concerned because “it’s a safety issue.”

He continues: “Something bad happens and I’m calling on the radio and I need assistance… I need to get everybody to their muster stations, and you’re not answering your f**king radio. Are you f**king kidding me?” Captain Lee has a point. It sounds like he’s not going to let Chandler live this down for a while. Chandler knows he’s in the wrong, so there’s not much he can say to his captain!

The synopsis for the Oct. 30 episode of Below Deck is: “Rhylee struggles to keep her attitude in check as she and Chandler continue to be at odds. The crew welcome aboard a group of Silicon Valley investors who are social media obsessed. Later, Caroline wakes up with a mysterious foot injury and has difficulty pulling her weight on charter while Kate struggles to cater to the charter guest’s odd and often naked behavior.” Below Deck season 6 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.